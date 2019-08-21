Off-duty police officer shoots at burglary suspect, who remains at large, on Ingleside Avenue

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

An off-duty policeman shot at a suspect allegedly burglarizing a residence on the 5100 South block of Ingleside Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sgt. Rocco Alioto said the responding officer, who has served with the Chicago Police for 19 years, identified himself as a policeman, “placing himself on duty in order to take police action when he interrupted what we believe to be a burglary in progress.” The altercation happened inside a building on Ingleside, and the suspect fled after the officer discharged his firearm.

It is unclear if the suspect was injured. He was described as a 25- to 30-year-old Black man, 6-feet-3-inches tall with a slender build, short black hair, tattoos on both arms and an earring, wearing a gray T-shirt, black jogging pants with white stripes down both sides. The Sun-Times reported that no suspect has shown up at area hospitals, and Alioto said no one is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380. Information can be given anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.

“No firearm was recovered on the scene. As far as whether he was armed or not, that is all part of the investigation,” Alioto said, declining to comment on physical evidence at the scene as police investigated.

“A use of force incident will be [done] by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability,” Alioto said. “They’re on scene, and they’ll investigate the actual use of force incident.”

A small crowd gathered to watch the investigation as officers cordoned off Ingleside between 51st Street and Hyde Park Boulevard. Phade, a Hyde Park resident who declined to give a surname, was cynical about the shooting and the police response.

“If this was in Englewood, there’d be no press conference; this is Hyde Park. Hyde Park is treated like its own isolated college town, like it’s a bubble that needs to be protected,” Phade said. “An officer discharging their weapon warrants this much attention. Officers be shooting all the time on the other side of Cottage Grove and on the other side of 63rd Street. There’s not press conferences for that. There just aren’t.”

The shooting occurred nearly three months after Chicago Police shot a man who had barricaded himself in a 61st Street apartment on May 26, the most recent police-involved shooting in the area.

