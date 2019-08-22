KOCO will host 12th annual back to school festival this Saturday

HYDE STAFF REPORT

The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization’s (KOCO) Youth Council will be hosting their 12th annual “Karl Jackson Back to School Jam” on Saturday, August 24.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prince/King outdoor field, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., residents will be able to celebrate the beginning of a new school year with food, music, games, activities for all ages and the distribution of school supplies.

In 2005, Marcus Holder, a long-time community resident, organized the back to school festival to help youth obtain school supplies needed to start the school year. In 2007, the KOCO Youth Council began working with Holder on the event and changed the name to Karl Jackson Back to School Jam to honor the memory of a neighborhood friend who died of cancer at the age of 16. The festival has been a success, last year there were over 300 participants.

KOCO is looking for donations to cover the cost of the event and school supplies and will accept them until August 26th. For more information, visit https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/12th-annual-karl-jackson-back-2-school-jam

