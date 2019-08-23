A great day for golf

“I lost my legs in Iraq in 2007 to a hand grenade,” said veteran Travis Dodson after hitting his tee shot at the 12th hole of the Jackson Park Golf Course during the 3rd Annual Windy City Adaptive Open on Friday afternoon. “I grew up a golfer,” he said, “since I was like 8 years old my Dad had me on the golf course.” The Windy City Adaptive Open is a fund raiser for the Chicago Park District and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and its goal is to “shine a spotlight on ability at every level.”