Fabiana’s Bakery is set to close on Friday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

One of Hyde Park’s staples, Fabiana’s Bakery, 1658 E. 53rd St., will be closing its doors on Friday, Aug. 30.

Announced on Monday evening via a press release, Fabiana Carter — owner of the bakery — said that she will be closing her Hyde Park store and has chosen to open another storefront on the South Side.

“Unfortunately, it has become increasingly expensive to run our retail bakery in its Hyde Park location. Hence why the decision to move to another location,” said Carter in her press release.

Until the new store opens, Fabiana’s Bakery will be operating on a “custom order” basis. Customers can order their favorite desserts by calling Fabiana’s at (773) 658-9842, email f@fabianasbakery or submitting a request online. Philz Coffee Shop, 1425 E. 53rd St., will have Fabiana’s treats to purchase once it launches with its soft opening on Aug. 28.

“I want to sincerely thank all of my loyal, wonderful customers for their patronage over the past years. I appreciate your support and hope that you will continue supporting us in our new endeavor,” said Carter. “I also want to thank the Hyde Park community and Mac property who have given us the opportunity to have our store in the 53rd Street location.”

