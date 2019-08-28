POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents occurred between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.

On Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on the 5100 South block of Kimbark Avenue. The victim related that a suspect entered his residence through an unsecured rear door and stole computers. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Aug. 19 at 10:50 p.m., a man struck his girlfriend during an argument in his car at 1005 E. 59th St. He also possessed illegal drugs and was arrested by UCPD officers.

On Aug. 19 at 11 a.m., officers responded to a call of a strong-arm robbery on the 5600 South block of Blackstone Avenue. A 53-year-old woman told officers that, as she exited a restaurant, an offender approached her from behind, grabbed her neck and snatched her phone. The Chicago Police report that the suspect ran northbound on Blackstone. No one is in custody, and area central detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7:19 a.m., a trespasser refused to leave the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) after repeated warnings and was arrested by the UCPD.

On Aug. 20 at 10:41 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect for trespassing to a vehicle parked in the alley at 1530 E. 56th St.

On Aug. 20 at 11:40 p.m., a deliveryman sitting in his car at 1101 E. 56th St. noticed he was being followed by a red vehicle. The vehicle pulled alongside the victim, and two offenders threatened him before fleeing eastbound on 53rd Street. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m., a Chicago Police officer interrupted what is believed to have been a burglary at a neighbor’s house on the 5100 South block of Ingleside Avenue, during which time the officer — who had been off-duty but identified himself as a policeman — discharged his firearm. The offender fled, but it is unknown if the offender was struck or injured. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a use-of-force investigation. The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

On Aug. 21 at 1 p.m., a suspect forcibly took a phone from a victim walking at 5613 S. University Ave. before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

On Aug. 21 at 1 p.m., a suspect snatched a phone from the hand of a person walking at 1215 E. Hyde Park Blvd. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, at 12:50 p.m., someone stole a wallet from a purse hanging on the back of a chair at the Mitchell Hospital cafe, 5815 S. Maryland Ave. Subsequent unauthorized credit card use was reported.

On Friday, Aug. 23, at 5:39 p.m., a motorist was arrested at 1100 E. 55th St. after committing a traffic violation and resisting a UCPD officer.

On Monday, Aug. 25, at 12:06 a.m., Chicago and UCPD officers responded to a call of a battery on the 5600 South block of Drexel Avenue, where a 21-year-old woman said a suspect physically grabbed her back, restrained her on the ground and attempted to place his hand up her skirt. After a brief struggle, the offender fled northbound on Drexel. The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 2:30 p.m., a man who said he witnessed a shooting flagged down police on the 4400 South block of Drexel Boulevard. Police arrested Toureese McCollough, 28, of the 8100 South block of Vernon Avenue, and Kamau Brown, 23, of the 8220 South block of May Street, for felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and the unlawful possession or use of a firearm on the 4400 South block of Drexel Boulevard; McCollough was also charged with the misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Multiple vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries.

On Aug. 25 at 10:50 p.m., a group of male suspects robbed a 20-year-old victim who was walking at 5200 S. Kenwood Ave. and fled in a waiting vehicle. They struck him with a closed fist; the victim said the next thing he remembered was someone yelling out of a window, asking is he was OK. He was transported to the UCMC in serious condition. The Chicago Police detained suspects, and charges are pending as of press time.

