Suicide by poison on Woodlawn Avenue draws HAZMAT response
By AARON GETTINGER
Staff writer
A man committed suicide by poison at 5210 S. Woodlawn Ave., drawing a large response by emergency services, including a dozen emergency vehicles and a HAZMAT team on Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Mayer called the happening “a non-incident.”
“It was just a suicide, and we took precautions,” he said, given the size of the apartment building where the death occurred. “He drank some kind of poison.”
A small crowd gathered to watch as responders closed off the scene with yellow tape. A witness said responders arrived around 4:45 p.m.
Responders brought the body out on a gurney shortly before 7 p.m.