Suicide by poison on Woodlawn Avenue draws HAZMAT response

A man committed suicide by poison at 5210 S. Woodlawn Ave., drawing a large response by emergency services, including a dozen emergency vehicles and a HAZMAT team on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Mayer called the happening “a non-incident.”

“It was just a suicide, and we took precautions,” he said, given the size of the apartment building where the death occurred. “He drank some kind of poison.”

A small crowd gathered to watch as responders closed off the scene with yellow tape. A witness said responders arrived around 4:45 p.m.

Responders brought the body out on a gurney shortly before 7 p.m.

