Nurses authorize one-day walkout against UCMC

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Four months after their previous contract ended and amid heated contract negotiations, University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) nurses voted Thursday to authorize their National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) bargaining team to call a one-day strike.

The union is required by law to give 10 days’ notice before going on strike.

Both the UCMC and union representatives say they do not want a strike, but the UCMC has engaged an outside firm to provide strike replacements for all union-represented nurses, if a walkout should occur.

“To recruit a sufficient number of replacement nurses and ensure we can continue to care for our patients, the University of Chicago Medical Center was compelled to contract with the replacement agency for a five-day period,” said spokeswoman Ashley Heher in a statement “Many of these nurses take time off from their own patients to travel here, and are less likely to travel without a longer guarantee.”

In a statement posted to the UCMC nurses’ website on Aug. 23, Chief Nursing Officer Debra Allen said that nurses who cross picket lines in the event of a strike would still not be able to work.

“We appreciate and respect your commitment to patients. Unfortunately, patients must have certainty they will be cared for,” she wrote. “We cannot maintain the care and safety for our patients with that kind of staffing uncertainty. As a result, we have no choice but to replace all nurses who are represented by NNOC/NNU.”

NNOC/NNU representatives characterized the five-day period as a lockout.

“We would prefer to come to a fair agreement with the Medical Center. But if we do have to strike, we just hope our patients receive quality care in our absence,” said bargaining committee chief nurse representative Talisa Hardin, who works in the intensive care burn unit. “Our position is that we are only calling a one-day strike, so we don’t believe that the Medical Center needs to replace us for five days — and that it is their choice to do so, and they are making a conscious decision.”

NNU spokeswoman Marti Smith said the potential strike’s one-day duration would be “because it has a maximum strike on the hospital and a minimum impact on the community” and characterized the five-day outside hiring requirement as false.

“The nurses will be ready to walk back in and resume work one day after the one-day strike,” she said. “The hospital just chooses to maximize the impact on the community by locking out their nurses.”

Hardin said 70% to 75% of the around 2,200 collective bargaining-covered nurses voted, with the open-ended strike authorization winning approval from 98.2% of them.

“We felt the need to take a strike vote, because we haven’t seen any progress on the things that are important to the nurses,” Hardin said. She identified the union’s staffing proposal as one of the most important items on the table.

NNOC/NNU has submitted safety and staffing complaints to the Occupancy Safety and Health Administration as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) over the bargaining process, though IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said the UCMC “was found to be in compliance with the Medicare conditions of participation and will continue to be deemed to meet applicable Medicare requirements based upon accreditation by the joint commission.”

In a statement, the UCMC administration expressed disappointment by the strike authorization vote but not surprise, “since strike votes are often a foregone conclusion when the union controls every aspect of the voting process.”

“NNOC/NNU has put us in a position where we must prepare for a strike,” the statement continued. “The needs of our patients, their families and the community must come first, and we are dedicated to providing them with the excellent care they deserve.”

Allen outlined the administration’s position online after negotiations on Aug. 22. She said the UCMC made a comprehensive opening wage and benefit offer — a 6% wage increase over 4 years for all nurses — on June 12, and NNOC/NNU countered on wages and benefits at the Aug. 22 meeting.

“NNOC/NNU finally made a proposal yesterday, but already had printed the strike vote fliers that you received as soon as bargaining ended last night,” Allen wrote. “After taking two months, they could not wait overnight for UCMC’s response before drawing lines in the sand.”

Allen said NNOC/NNU has been focused on striking for weeks, having begun picketing and circulating strike pledge cards in July. She lambasted the Aug. 8 demand for recognition of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital nurses in Harvey, which the administration has previously described as an issue unrelated to the collective bargaining process in Hyde Park.

“We have asked for changes in areas where we are not competitive, such as a freeze on ‘incentive’ pay to work more hours. Base pay continues to increase. We have emphasized that bargaining is a process,” Allen wrote. “But we need a partner interested in bargaining, not striking.”

On Aug. 30, Allen responded to the strike authorization vote on the UCMC nurses’ website, characterizing the negotiating process as “unproductive and slow” and lambasting NNOC/NNU for spending “much of the last two months picketing, holding press conferences and distributing strike pledge cards” instead of bargaining.

“We are planning to care for your patients if the Union directs you to walk out on them and will continue that planning process as we continue to bargain,” she wrote. “The needs of our patients, their families and the community must come first, and we are dedicated to providing them with the excellent care they deserve.”

Hardin again said the union bargaining team is interested in working with the UCMC administration.

“We’re interested in having some meaningful discussions and back-and-forth about the proposals that we have on the table, and we’re hoping that the Medical Center comes to bargaining next week willing to try to work with us to have a fair contract,” she said.

Bargaining meetings are scheduled for Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

UCMC nurses previously voted to authorize a strike during bargaining negotiations in February 2015. In May, after the union approved a new contract, the lead negotiator at the time said the administration did not negotiate seriously “until after we gave a 10-day strike notice.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com