Reggie’s on the Beach is open for Labor Day weekend

After struggling to receive liquor licenses for months, “Reggie’s on the Beach” at 63rd Street is finally open for business just in time for Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the new restaurant and music venue opened with music playing softly in the background on the 50-by-60-foot deck that has a bar, performance area, seating and speakers. Inside the beach house, the kitchen was serving food out of the take-out window. Television screens played highlights from football and tennis games.

Even though Reggies looks like it is opened, Donnie Mac, general manager of Reggie’s, said that the new spot is currently in soft-opening mode. The venue was granted a city liquor license on Thursday and a state license Friday morning. They expect to serve liquor sometime during the weekend.

“It is a soft opening. It’ll be a lighter menu than what we actually have. We’re not sure if we’re going to stick with the same menu that we have today for the rest of the season or if we’re going to move it up to our full menu starting next year,” said Mac.

Reggie’s on the Beach will be open until Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. and last call is at 8 p.m, but they might stay open until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Visitors can expect for Reggie’s to be opened every day, if weather permits.

