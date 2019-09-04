POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) and the Chicago Police reported the following incidents as having occurred between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29

On Monday, Aug. 26, at 10:45 p.m., a robber demanded property from a victim walking through a parking lot at 1406 E. 54th Place and fled after taking the victim’s cell phone. UCPD officers located and arrested the suspect, recovering the victim’s phone.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an apparent suicide investigation at 5210 S. Woodlawn Ave. Two on-scene witnesses told officers that they had discovered the victim, a 22-year-old man, deceased inside of an apartment. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at 818 E. 47th St., the location of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Three individuals were involved in a verbal altercation at a restaurant when one offender produced a weapon and fired shots. A restaurant window was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Aug. 29 at 6:41 p.m., UCPD officers arrested two suspects who were in possession of bicycles that were not their own property at 1005 E. 60th St.

On Aug. 29 at 9:40 p.m., two would-be robbers, one of whom implied a weapon, attempted to take property from a 21-year-old-woman who was walking westbound walking at 1019 E. Hyde Park Blvd. The suspects fled after she asked to see the weapon. Nothing was taken from her, and no injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

