UCPD sets out use-of-force rules; officers will be issued Tasers

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officers will begin to carry Tasers after completing at least eight hours of training as part of risk-minimization public safety efforts, the administration announced Thursday.

“A large number of law enforcement agencies nationwide have equipped officers with Tasers, including multiple college and university law enforcement departments,” wrote Assistant Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Health in an Aug. 29 email. “We have learned from their experiences, particularly the development of policies designed to increase safety while minimizing risk.

“Adding this equipment will also provide greater consistency with practices of the Chicago Police Department, which is the primary law enforcement agency within UCPD’s off-campus patrol area, where UCPD serves in a supporting role.”

A Q&A published on the Safety and Security website referenced studies showing that Tasers, in the hands of properly trained policemen operating under “restrictive policies,” are “effective at reducing civilian and officer injuries while reducing the use of force.” While not a cure-all, Tasers were touted for being “an additional less-lethal option” in appropriate instances.

A general order effective Aug. 30 established new guidelines governing the use of force by UCPD officers.

“The intentional punching, striking or grabbing of the throat, restricting the trachea or restricting the carotid arteries, such as a choke hold, are techniques that result in the restriction of respiration or loss of blood flow to the brain,” the order said. “These techniques create a substantial likelihood of death or great bodily harm, and are considered deadly force and are not authorized, except when the use of deadly force is justified.”

UCPD employees are to only use “reasonable force based on the totality of the circumstances” to perform lawful arrests, control a subject, overcome resistance or as protection.

The reasonableness of force is determined by a crime’s severity, whether a subject poses an immediate threat to officers’ or others’ safety and whether the subject is resisting arrest or attempting to flee.

The use of force is up to “the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene,” but officers are instructed to use de-escalation techniques such as verbal persuasion, warnings and tactical repositioning “whenever appropriate and practicable” and to avoid the use of force or minimize the level of force used.

UCPD employees are also instructed to intercede when another employee is using excessive force. Such intervention may be verbal or physical or by notifying a supervisor immediately of the use of force.

Officers are permitted to strike, take down, baton, taser or pin assailants “whose actions are aggressively offensive with or without weapons” who are placing people in fear of battery. Assailants may also be shot with non-deadly impact munitions, but not in the head, neck, thorax or spine; children, pregnant women, elderly people and motorists are exempt.

If Tasers are used, Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services will be summoned to remove prongs from the subject and evaluate the subject’s medical condition.

Officers cannot use force against restrained subjects unless subjects are continuing physical resistance. Subjects must be restrained in such a manner to permit free breathing; sitting, kneeling or standing on a subject’s chest is to be avoided, and hog-tying is prohibited. Officers must get immediate medical treatment for any injured subjects.

Deadly force is only allowed when “necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to the officer or another person or to prevent an arrest from being defeated by resistance or escape, and the person to be arrested has committed or has attempted a forcible felony which involves the infliction or threatened infliction of great bodily harm, is attempting to escape by use of a deadly weapon or otherwise indicates that he or she will endanger human life or inflict great bodily harm unless arrested without delay.”

Firing at or into moving vehicles is only allowed to prevent death or great bodily harm. Firing into crowds, warning shots, into buildings or through opaque structural openings or at suicidal subjects is prohibited.

A tactical response report is required when UCPD employees’ actions result in actual or alleged death or injury, discharging a firearm or Taser, non-trained application of less-lethal weapons and “all forms of physical force … beyond that normally used to effect an arrest.” Reporting is not required when weapons have been only displayed or pointed.

In the event of a tactical response report being necessary, the shift supervisor will respond to the scene, if practical, and ensure that witnesses are identified and interviewed, that a subject’s injuries are photographed and that evidence is properly handled and processed. The Office of Professional Accountability will review the report to ensure policy compliance and determine whether the forced used conforms to UCPD guidelines.

Officers whose use of force results in death or serious injury are to be removed from operations without loss or pay or benefits until investigations conclude. The Chicago Police are to be the criminal investigative authority within city limits, with the Office of Professional Accountability to by the administrative investigative authority.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com