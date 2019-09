As part of a community discussion to about defining an arts policy that Mayor Lorie Lightfoot can support, Karen Perkins makes a suggestion. The gathering was held at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., on Sept 3. The Arts Alliance Illinois, along with the Hyde Park Art Center, ZaMLabs, Inc. and MKH Arts Management, hosted the conversation as a follow-up to the Alliance’s July Memo to the Mayor about arts, culture and creativity in Chicago.