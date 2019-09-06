HPNC welcomes new Executive Director to continue the organization’s mission

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club’s (HPNC) board of directors announced on Friday, Sept. 6, that Angela Habr-Paranjape has been hired as Executive Director.

As stated in the press release, Habr-Paranjape is “excited to take the lead at HPNC. As a Hyde Parker with deep intergenerational ties to Hyde Park, I know first-hand how important the Neighborhood Club is to our community.”

Habr-Paranjape has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Environmental Studies from the University of California-Santa Cruz and a Master of Social Service Administration from the

University of Chicago. For seven years, she served as Executive Director for Strive, a South Side academic support and youth mentoring organization. Habr-Paranjape comes to HPNC most recently from U. of C.’s Community Programs Accelerator where she was an assistant director working on nonprofit capacity building.

The former executive director of HPNC, Sarah Diwan — who stepped down in February 2018 after five years citing medical reasons — has stayed on at HPNC as director of development and will oversee HPNC’s Early Childhood Program. Diwan helped facilitate Habr-Paranjape’s transition for the past seven months.

“I am excited to work with Angela. She will be an inspiring person to work with and I am extremely pleased that she has joined the HPNC team as Executive Director,” said Diwan.

