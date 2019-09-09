Broncos lose to de la Salle, 14 to 7

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos football team lost to the De La Salle Meteors 14-7 on Friday night, under the lights at De La Salle’s football field.

“I like that my team played all four quarters,” said Sinque Turner, head coach of the Broncos about his team’s valiant effort after the loss. “I took my hat off to the guys who kept fighting and fighting.”

Kenwood’s defense was stout throughout the game, led by nine solo tackles by linebacker Rickie Jones and eight tackles for defensive tackle Mikhel McMullan,.

The Broncos offense surrendered a huge turnover in the second quarter when one of quarterback Kaleb Garner’s passes was intercepted by Meteors outside linebacker Justin Barbee with nine minutes remaining in the half.

Barbee returned the interception to the Broncos five-yard line, putting the Meteors in great scoring position. Two plays later, running back Jason Moore scored on a two-yard run for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Meteors a 7-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Broncos fell behind 14-0 until 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Garner connected with wide receiver Lewis Bond for a 10-yard touchdown, trimming the lead to 14-7.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

LB Rickie Jones, Kenwood, nine tackles, including two for losses.

DT Mikhel McMullan, Kenwood, eight tackles.