Ald. King tells CAPS meeting attendees that 4th Ward community advisory committees will be created soon

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said the framework for neighborhood-based community advisory committees has been set and that the panels are about to be rolled out ward-wide at a Tuesday Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting for Kenwood.

King said the committees, which she announced at a ward meeting earlier this year, will be similar to the long-established Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO).

She also said that meetings with Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and the Chicago and University of Chicago police departments are being held weekly to plan for Halloween night in Hyde Park, which has seen three consecutive years of street violence and vandalism.

King attended the meeting because of an Aug. 10 shooting on the 4000 South block of Ellis Avenue. A 43-year-old was out walking that night when he heard shots and felt pain, later self-transporting to the U. of C. Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Another victim, 39, self-transported to Provident Hospital in critical condition and later died at the Cook County Stroger Hospital. There have been no arrests.

The meeting was sparsely attended; a civilian ward superintendent told officers about unlicensed alley mechanics working near O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4719 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

There were 10 arrests, 121 traffic stops and 21 investigative stops in Beat 222, which is bounded by 43rd Street, Hyde Park Boulevard and 51st Street, Drexel Boulevard and the lakefront, from Aug. 13 to Sept. 10.

There were 27 thefts, 6 incidents of vandalism, 5 incidents of fraud, 5 aggravated assaults, 5 simple assaults, 5 simple batteries, 3 aggravated batteries, an offense against family and children, a robbery and a drug violation for possession of 30 grams of less of cannabis in a residential yard in Beat 222 between Aug. 13 and Sept. 3.

The Chicago Police 2nd District’s Fall Fest Music Jam is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the station’s front lawn, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. A DJ will perform.

Civilians interested in joining the 2nd District’s advisory council — which helps plan community events and has court advocacy, faith-based and domestic violence subcommittees as well as ones for seniors and youth — are invited to a planning meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bee branch public library, 3647 S. State St.

A march against domestic violence is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. from the Victory Monument, 3500 S. King Drive.

Civilians are also invited to participate in the 2nd District’s community policing strategic plan at the Oakwood Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222 will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. The next CAPS meeting for the beats covering Hyde Park will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive.

