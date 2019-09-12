Rev. Leon Finney’s properties in Woodlawn will be auctioned off in October

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Fifteen properties owned by disgraced Rev. Leon Finney Jr. will be up for sale at an auction in the Loop next month.

Millennium Properties Real Estate will host the auction at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC, 2 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1300. Many of the properties are located in Woodlawn and include: a vacant lot at 4123 S. Calumet Ave. with a starting bid of $125,000, a four-story apartment building at 6121 S. Rhodes starting at $200,000, and a vacant lot at 6310 S. Woodlawn Ave.

An investigative piece written by the Chicago Sun-Times last week reported that a federal judge accused Finney of engaging in fraud, self-dealing and mismanagement during bankruptcy proceedings for a nonprofit that Finney used to head called Woodlawn Community Development.

A list of all the properties can be found online at https://www.mpirealestate.com/properties. For more information, call Millennium Properties Real Estate at 312-338-3000.

s.smylie@hpherald.com