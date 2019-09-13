Broncos trounce Urban Prep Bronzeville High School, 42 – 0

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood Broncos football team defeated Urban Prep Bronzeville High School 42 to 0, improving their record to 2-1 on the season.

“I’m very satisfied with the goose egg we put (up) on the scoreboard,” said Sinque Turner, head coach of the Broncos. “But (there are) some things we still have to work on.”

After Thursday’s game at Gately Stadium, Turner said he was very impressed with his team’s effort. The offense was led by junior quarterback Kaleb Garner, who threw for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Dante Reynolds, who scored three touchdowns on a 30-yard TD catch, a 50-yard punt return, and a 10-yard touchdown run.

The defense was anchored by linebacker Rickie Jones, who finished with 11 tackles, including two for losses. In addition to Jones’s 11 tackles, the Broncos defense also managed to compile three sacks, one interception, and their second shutout of the season.

The biggest threat the Broncos faced came from the weather. Lightning caused a 43-minute stoppage in the first quarter.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Defense: LB Rickie Jones, Kenwood, 11 tackles for two losses.

Offense: WR Dante’ Reynolds, Kenwood, 3 TD’s.

QB Kaleb Garner, nearly 200 plus yards passing, and 3 TD’s.

