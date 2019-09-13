Centers for New Horizons will host fundraiser for families impacted by gun violence

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Centers for New Horizons, a nonprofit organization based in Bronzeville and Riverdale, will host a fundraiser to provide emergency resources for families impacted by gun violence.

“Comedy for Cause” will take place Thursday, Sept. 19, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. The funds from the event will support and develop trauma-informed training for staff at Centers for New Horizons and emergency resources to families left behind to grieve the victims of gun violence.

During the evening, Leon Rogers, Chicago comedian and radio personality, will emcee and be the headline performer. Centers for New Horizons will honor Jameika A. Sampson, the director of community health and well-being at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, for being Community Partner of the Year and Eduardo Bocanegra, senior director for Heartland Alliance READI Chicago, for serving as a champion of the community.

Tickets cost between $100 and $5,000 and are available to purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-for-a-cause-tickets-64639908707 and visit www.cnh.org for more information.

