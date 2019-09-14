Trader Joe’s will start hiring for Hyde Park store on Monday

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Trader Joe’s Hyde Park location will start hiring for nearly 70 jobs this month with a 10-day hiring event starting on Monday, Sept. 16, according to a new blog post by U. of C.

Between Sept. 16 and Wednesday, Sept. 25, applicants should come to the store at 1526 E. 55th St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trader Joe’s is seeking candidates for Crew Member positions. Crew Members are cross-trained for every department at Trader Joe’s and will have different rotations throughout the store during each shift. All positions are part-time, up to 38 hours per week, and daily shifts can vary from four to eight hours based on store needs. Shifts will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Potential applicants should download Trader Joe’s job application online or complete an application in store. Resumes are encouraged but not required.

The store’s opening date has not been released.

“We’re very excited to be in Hyde Park and can’t wait to connect with the community and start creating relationships. At Trader Joe’s, we invest in our people, and I’m looking forward to building the Hyde Park team,” said Ali Bennouna, Captain of the Hyde Park store, in the blog post.

When it was announced in May that Trader Joe’s would replace Treasure Island, the company said it expected to hire residents from the community and in surrounding neighborhoods on the South Side.

According to the press release by U. of C’s Commercial Real Estate Operations in May, Trader Joe’s has a reputation for being a good employer, “In 2019, Trader Joe’s was named America’s Best Employer by Forbes and also ranked as one of the Best Employers for Diversity. Trader Joe’s was also ranked on Forbes’ 2018 lists of America’s Best Employers, Best Employers for Women and Best Employer for New Grads.”

In the blog post, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) encouraged local residents to attend the hiring event and said, “I’m very pleased with the amount of new jobs coming to the community and look forward to a strong partnership with our Hyde Park Trader Joe’s.”

