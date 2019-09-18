Broncos soccer game ends in a 3-3 tie when the lights go out at Kenwood Field

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood boys soccer game against Farragut High school ended in a 3-3 tie on Monday night after the scoreboard malfunctioned and the lights went out during the game held at Kenwood Field.

“With two minutes left to go, the refs called the game,” said Stephon Wilson, statistician for the Kenwood boys soccer team. “During that time (of the game), when Kenwood had momentum.”

The game between the Broncos and the Admirals was the first boys soccer match under the lights. In the last 10 minutes of the game, with Kenwood controlling the action, the scoreboard went out.

Prior to the scoreboard malfunctioning, the Broncos jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after forward Jalen Edwards scored the first goal at the 15-minute mark of the game.

In the second half, the Broncos added two more goals – one by striker Aymarrd Traore at the 10 minute mark of the half, followed by a goal from forward Daniel Spruill 10 minutes later.

Farragut had countered throughout the game with three goals of its own, but the match ended in the tie, when both the lights and the scoreboard malfunctioned.

With five games remaining to play in the 2019 regular season, the Broncos are only two wins away from clinching a spot in the Chicago Public League Playoffs. Kenwood’s next game is at home versus Lindbloom High School on Monday, Sep 23, at 5 p.m.

