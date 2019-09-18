Review: ‘Howards End’

RECOMMENDED

Where: Remy Bumppo

Theatre Company at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

When: through Oct. 5

Tickets: $37.75-$62.75

Phone: 773-975-8150

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

Adapting a novel for the stage poses many challenges. This is especially true if the stage is relatively small, and the novel covers more than a few locations, both indoors and out.

Such is the case with E.M. Forster’s “Howards End,” which is set not only in the eponymous house but also in assorted other houses, flats, and landscapes in London and the surrounding countryside between 1908 and 1910, the year of the book’s publication.

So (Edwardian) hats off to Remy Bumppo Theatre Company for its first commission, Douglas Post’s new adaptation of “Howards End” performed with flair at Theater Wit’s Stage 2 by a first-rate ensemble under Nick Sandys’ savvy direction.

Though some characters and incidents have been cut or conflated of necessity, Post effectively interweaves the connected fortunes of three very different families. He starts with the funeral of Ruth Wilcox, and assembled—under black umbrellas—for the occasion are her bereaved husband, Henry Wilcox (Mark Ulrich), a wealthy capitalist, and his three children: eldest son Charles (Michael McKeogh), the epitome of entitlement; second son Paul (Tommy Malouf), who has dubious dealings in Nigeria, and spoiled daughter Evie (Natalie Santoro). Charles’ frivolous wife Dolly (Emily Tate) rounds out their party.

Next we meet half-German Margaret Schlegel (Eliza Stoughton), who was at the funeral and, we learn, had befriended Ruth during her illness. She and her sister Helen (Heather Chrisler), who had a brief romance with Paul, are well-educated, economically self-sufficient young women with socialist inclinations who discuss issues of the day and attend lectures and concerts.

It’s at one such event that Helen accidentally purloins the umbrella of Leonard Bast (Terry Bell), a poor clerk who strives for freedom born of self-improvement and lives with his lower-class common-law wife Jacky (Jodi Kingsley). When he comes to retrieve the umbrella, which turns out to be tattered, the sisters are impressed by his aspirations and appalled at his lack of means and opportunity, so they—especially Helen—decide they have to help him.

Meanwhile, the Wilcoxes, who have ignored Ruth’s dying wish to leave Howards End, her favorite home, to Margaret, cross paths again with the Schlegel sisters when they end up living across the way from each other in London’s Wickham Place, the Wilcoxes in a new building, and the Schlegels in an old one from which they are evicted because it’s being redeveloped.

The accelerated rate of change in the increasingly industrialized city—captured by Yeaji Kim’s projection design using old film clips—is one of the themes of the story, as is the need to come to terms with it. With varying degrees of success, the characters also have to learn how to cope with changes in their lives and how to forgive.

The plot turns on two related points, both involving money. Margaret agrees to marry Henry for stability and out of sympathy, even though she initially doesn’t love him, finds out about a past transgression when he was still married to Ruth, and is rebuked by Helen, who hates everything he stands for. And in their effort to help Leonard without embarrassing him by giving him money, the sisters pass on advice from Henry urging him to leave his job with a company that’s supposedly going under.

This misguided tip precipitates Leonard’s downward spiral with disastrous consequences for all three families that are only mitigated by a lot of forgiveness—especially on Margaret’s part—and an initial wrong being set right. The outcome is satisfying even if along the way some of the motivations remain a bit murky.

Stoughton’s Margaret is the strong, self-contained, smart woman who holds the story together and provides a relatively calm foil for Chrisler’s volatile, opinionated, unyielding Helen. The other women aren’t as fully fleshed out, but Santoro’s Evie does seem to mature a little. Ulrich’s hard-nosed Henry softens gradually under Margaret’s influence, while McKeogh’s Charles remains obdurate and gets his just desserts. Bell’s Leonard is hard to fathom at times, but his suffering and sense of unfairness are understandable.

Kim’s scenic design deals with the disparate locations by having grass encroach on a typical, if sparsely furnished, drawing room, a solution that’s only partially successful. Mike Durst’s lighting and Christopher Kriz’s sound design and original music do a lot to establish the necessary atmosphere at any given moment, and Kristy Leigh’s costumes are spot-on.

It would be easy to quibble with some of the choices made for Remy Bumppo’s “Howards End,” but overall, it’s an absorbing tale well told.