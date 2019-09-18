St. James will go from a church to luxury apartments and a co-work space

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Developer Ibrahim Shihadeh will convert St. James Methodist Church, 4611 S. Ellis Ave., into a mixed-use space with apartments and co-work space, but he promises to maintain the beauty of the church’s sanctuary and exterior.

The details of St. James’ redevelopment were discussed in a community meeting hosted by Ald. Sophia King (4th) at Kennicott Park Fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave., on Tuesday evening.

St. James was founded in the late-1890s and closed in the spring of 2010, according to an article written by the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church in 2016. The church struggled financially to maintain the structure of the building. Part of Shihadeh’s redevelopment plan focused on restoring the roof of the church and the exterior of the building.

Initially, Shihadeh planned to build 43 apartments inside of the church but scaled it down to 29 luxury apartments. The decision was made after he went on a tour of the church with Ald. King and saw the beauty of the church’s sanctuary. He plans to remodel the sanctuary but will keep the chandeliers, stained-glass windows, woodwork and a few pews the same.

The architect who is partnering with Shihadeh on this project, Nabil Zahrah of Zed Architects, plans to have studios to 3-bedroom apartments with in-unit washer and dryers. When a local resident asked if the space will be accessible to those with disabilities, Zahrah said yes except a unit on the third floor. There will be two sets of elevators, and 10% percent of the units will be all accessible. Many of the units will be market rate while three units will be classified as affordable.

The sanctuary will include the co-working space for starting entrepreneurs who cannot afford large office spaces. The parking space attached to the church will have 41 spaces to accommodate residents and members of the co-working space.

The land under the church is currently zoned for residential usage. In order to include the co-work space, the developer will have to apply for a B-2 zoning, a business or mixed use zoning, according to attorney Sara Barnes. Even though construction on the building has started, the developer has not filed to change the zoning. In order to get a zoning change, the developer will have to get permission from the alderman — which is why Ald. King requested to have community input in the process.

At the end of the meeting, Residents raised concerned about parking, as the planned 41 spots may not accommodate new tenants and those using the co-work space. Residents feared that will force more cars to park on the street and there is a lot of congestion on after 6 p.m. everyday. One resident mentioned that the area does not have many options for transportation besides cars, so a lot of citizens rely on vehicles to get around the city.

Ald. King said that she hears residents’ concerns about parking and will host a meeting with residents about Drexel Boulevard nearby, because residents have complained about parking.

When asked if the plans for the co-work space change without local residents knowing, the alderman and Barnes said that they will have a convenance to prevent that from happening.

“This is going to be a Type-1 zoning change application. Why that benefits you is because it doesn’t allow for those old-time baits and switches. When people come in front of you and they say ‘this is what we’re going to build” and in two years you’re like that’s not what they built,” Barnes explained. “This is tied directly to the plans that you guys endorse and the aldermen supports.”

“They will not be able to get a permit for anything deviation from that. If they try to sneak an extra dwelling unit in there; if they try to remove parking; if they try to remove the co-op space or change it into a cafe, no permits will be issued. So, you have that insurance,” said Barnes.

At the end of the meeting, Ald. King said that she will host another meeting once they address concerns about parking and will notify the community about the date and time for the next meeting. She encouraged residents to visit the church and suggested putting together a time for the community to visit.

s.smylie@hpherald.com