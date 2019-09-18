U OF CHICAGO SPORTS NEWS

U. of C. loses to Simpson College 27 – 23

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

In spite of a superb rushing day by sophomore running back Nicholas D’Ambrose, who finished with 143 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, the University Chicago Maroons fell to 0-2 on the season in a 27-23 road loss at Simpson College on Saturday.

D’Ambrose averaged 10.2 yards per carry on the second best rushing performance of his career. The sophomore running back sparked a big comeback for the Maroons, but the team fell short when they couldn’t push one more score across the goal line.

The Maroons will try to earn their first win of the season against Lake Forest College on Saturday Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at UChicago’s Stagg Field.

