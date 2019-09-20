Clarifying the hours and benefits at Trader Joe’s

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

After the Herald published a story on Trader Joe’s September hiring event, readers were concerned by jobs that were for less than 40 hours per week and whether those employees receive benefits.

The Herald reached out to Trader Joe’s to clarify the issue.

Trader Joe’s has two classifications for workers: Supervisory/Managerial and Crew. If Crew members, who are part-time, average 30 or more hours of work per week in their first three months, they are eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits, Public Relations Director Kenya Friend-Daniel told the Herald in an email.

According to the company’s website, those benefit plans are offered to staff at $85 per month. Also, on the website is the information that 78% of supervisors start off as crew members.

Crew members can work up to 38 hours depending on the needs of the store and Crew members’ availability and will receive between $13-$15 an hour.

For those interested in applying, applications are only accepted at the store. Between Monday, Sept. 9/23, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Potential applicants are encouraged to come to the Hyde Park location at 1526 E. 55th St. to apply.

