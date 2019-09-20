Matthew Cappelini has been named as Executive Chef at Mesler

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Matthew Cappelini has been appointed as Executive Chef of the Mesler Kitchen, Bar and Lounge at the Sophy hotel, according to a press release from Sept. 18.

Cappellini was formerly the Executive Chef at Le Meridien in Oak Brook and previously worked at the two Michelin star Sixteen restaurant at Trump International Hotel in Chicago. He also served at the University of Notre Dame’s Morris Inn and Harrah’s Joliet Chicago Hotel and Casino.

While at the Mesler, Cappellini plans to introduce new flavors to the menu. As stated in the press release, “during his tenure at Le Meridien, he prepared Spanish tapas at the hotel’s restaurant, El Tapeo, and some of that international flavor can be expected at Mesler as he adapts the menu.”

“We’d like to introduce people in the Hyde Park area to new flavors that they might have needed to go downtown to find. Mesler means ‘mix and mingle,’ and that’s what I’ll be doing more of at the restaurant,” said Cappellini.

The Mesler offers breakfast, brunch/lunch and dinner, as well as a lounge menu. Cappellini will gradually adapt recipes throughout his time at the restaurant.

Cappellini has already added “a black tagliatelle pasta served with a saffron lobster cream sauce, lobster, scallops, shrimp, and cherry tomatoes, a classic burrata salad with smoked burrata, compressed tomatoes, house made focaccia croutons, basil foam, saba vinegar, and Hawaiian black sea salt” to the menu. For Nashville Hot chicken lovers, Cappellini will add a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich with coleslaw and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun for lounge guests and those at the bar and The Sanctuary.

