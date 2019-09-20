Nurses walk out against UChicago Medical Center

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) walked off the job at 7 a.m. today, forcing major service disruptions at all the UCMC campuses.

The nurses are scheduled to picket at 58th Street and Maryland Avenue in staggered shifts until 7 a.m. tomorrow. Rank-and-file picketers said that the UCMC is insufficiently staffed, endangering nurses and creating discomforting working conditions.

Talks between the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) and the hospital administration had broken down Wednesday night.

“We’re disheartened that we had to get to this point,” said UCMC President Sharon O’Keefe in a statement issued Thursday. “We worked long and hard negotiating with the help of a federal mediator and had hoped union leadership would meet us halfway. We now have to focus our efforts on safely operating our hospitals and caring for the patients who depend on us.”

The strike by 2,240 nurses affects the UCMC’s four Hyde Park facilities — the Duchossois Center, Comer Children’s, Mitchell and the Center for Care and Discovery — as well as outpatient clinics in Orland Park, South Loop and South Shore. The emergency departments remain open to walk-in patients. Patients are asked to arrive 30 minutes early because of additional traffic in the area.

All facilities remain open, but the hospital is directing ambulances to other area hospitals. The trauma centers have been placed on diversion. Certain inpatient units have been closed, transfers from other hospitals have been limited, elective procedures have been rescheduled and patients have been transferred.

“We need to do the right thing for our patients, and that involves making very tough decisions about the services we can provide at this time,” said Chief Medical Officer Stephen Weber in a statement on Thursday. “To ensure their needs can be safely met, a network of other high-quality hospitals in the region is helping us care for our patients.”

NNOC/NNU representatives said that the nurses will try to go back to work Saturday at 7 a.m., but the UCMC has said that replacement nurses hired to work during the strike will stay on the job through Wednesday, Sept. 25, because of contractual obligations, effectively locking out the NNOC/NNU nurses.

The UCMC has hired hundreds of replacement nurses to work during the strike, but a spokesperson said the administration has had to decrease the number of inpatients because NNOC/NNU has called for strikes at a dozen other hospitals in California, Florida and Arizona. While “hundreds” of replacement nurses have been contracted, fewer workers were retained than initially planned.

On Wednesday, the UCMC administration made a proposal on staffing, which NNOC/NNU Midwest Director Marti Smith said specifically was at the crux of the two sides’ impasse, but it was not enough to avert the strike.

The union is unwilling to abide a mandatory on-call precondition the administration put forth in their proposal. Smith called it akin to mandatory overtime.

The administration “has patients they need to take care of, but they seem to be oblivious to the needs of the nurses who are supposed to be working a 10-hour shift and instead wind up working a 16-hour shift at times,” she said.

Grazyna Cohen, a 12-year UCMC nurse on the union bargaining team, said the nurses’ position on staffing was affected by concerns over patient care and their own safety.

“When we don’t have enough staff to take care of patients, nurses have to take additional patients,” she said. “You are literally running around. You feel like you’re putting out fires instead of going about, taking care of patients the way we always do.”

“The nursing staff believe that the University can hire some additional staff to help us with filling the clinical positions that are open and giving us better coverage for when our census is very high, which is almost 100% of the time,” Cohen continued.

Writing Wednesday night to union workers, Chief Nursing Officer Debra Albert said that the administration bargaining team offered to hire over 30 full-time workers to provide nurses with patient support.

Albert wrote that negotiations broke down over incentive pay for future job applicants — not over staffing issues, saying that NNOC/NNU officials accepted that the UCMC’s staffing proposal “would be a basis to resolve the staffing issue if a larger agreement could be reached.”

Under the administration’s proposal, current nurses would keep all the incentive pay they currently receive, but future hires would be ineligible for incentive pay. Nurses would get to-be-negotiated raises.

“At this point, UCMC’s sole focus will be ensuring continuity of patient care during the walkout,” Albert wrote. “We continue to value everything that you do every day for our patients and will welcome all of you back once the union’s disruption ends on Wednesday morning. I respect your professionalism and commitment. I do not respect the Union’s direction that you walk out on patients.”

Until June, when the previous union contract expired, nurses had to work “late days,” staying on the job until the last scheduled patients had completed, Smith said, pointing out the delays endemic to the health care system. She said the UCMC then went to a voluntary late list, which the NNOC/NNU proposed to continue under the new contract.

“They want a mandatory on-call system that would operate exactly the same way as the mandatory late list did,” Smith said. “They’re accepting our proposals. They’re not even countering them. They’re stuck on their concept.”

Smith said other staffing concerns include “an ability to hold the hospital accountable to its own policies regarding staffing” and “the ability for nurses to have an adequate number of patients on the units.”

Asked what the NNOC/NNU would say to the contracted replacement workers, Smith said the reason many signed up is because they are underpaid: “We’d like to help them with that. We’d like them to join us and organize their hospitals.”

