Renaissance Society exhibition shines light on Northeast Ohio working class

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Two days before 50,000 United Automobile Workers (UAW) members went on strike against General Motors over pay and idled plants, photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier opened “The Last Cruze” at the Renaissance Society, shining a light on the toll GM’s decision to “un-allocate” a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, has taken on union workers and their families.

GM reneged on a promise to make the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact economy car, in Lordstown until 2021. Employees were offered a relocation package outside of Northeast Ohio, forcing workers to choose between continued work and being cut off from their community against losing their pensions and benefits.

Over 60 of Frazier’s photographs are on display in an exhibition designed to look like an automobile manufacturing line. “The Last Cruze” is also meant to recall a cathedral, taking advantage of the Renaissance Society gallery’s vaulted ceilings.

Frazier spent months documenting the workers in their homes and in the UAW Local 1112. Her practice takes cues from Great Depression-era social documentary work and conceptual photography of the 1960s and ’70s. Solveig Øvstebø and Karsten Lund with the Renaissance Society curated.

Frazier, who teaches at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, gave an hour-long discussion on “The Last Cruze” Saturday evening at the Cobb Lecture Hall, pointing out the human impact GM’s decision has caused, decrying cosmopolitan alienation from working people and lambasting the media’s depiction of the working class.

“I need you all to understand that up through yesterday, General Motors has literally been dislocating and moving people from Lordstown away from their family and loved ones — even on Labor Day,” Frazier said. “On Labor Day, I was receiving messages and phone calls from people reporting to their new locations.”

A large crowd filled the auditorium alongside many people from Lordstown. Frazier asked union members to stand and be recognized.

“If you drive a GM car, the people who just stood up are the people who built it with their bare hands,” she said. “All these cars are just a coil of steel. They have to assemble and amass those.”

Frazier recalled growing up in the steelmaking suburb of Pittsburgh and covering the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where GM has a big presence. “The way that my work always evolves is that I just allow the work to guide me,” she explained. “I know that I’ve done the due diligence to a body of work when it opens up the door to another chapter.”

She called the popular tendency to blame working people “for our current political situation” inaccurate, prejudiced and biased, saying “The Last Cruze” was a testament against that idea: “To simply blame Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania or the Rust Belt is just a profound amount of ignorance.”

She railed against the increase in stock value GM experienced when it announced five plant closings earlier this year and lambasted “the corporate media” — although The New York Times Magazine published her Lordstown photo essay in May — whom she said were projecting biased assumptions onto Lordstown.

“I took it upon myself to go, one person at a time, and really hear out what they had to say without trivializing them, without politicizing them,” she said. “I wanted to hold myself accountable.”

The media, she said, left Lordstown when the last Cruze rolled off the line in March. “I was like, ‘Well, this is the most important moment, because now they don’t get to clock in at 6:30 a.m. They don’t get to see each other anymore. They’re not that active and present in their homes, because they’re scrambling, trying to figure out what is next,'” she said. “I knew I had to stay and continue to go.

“The thing for me was this: all of my work is about family, community and how corporations and governments kind of dismantle everyone’s family and reconfigures out families. None of us are untouched. It’s about family. Family in the plant, on the line. Family in the union hall, with the UAW. And the family, their actual blood relatives.”

Frazier squared her identity as a young Black woman against her “working-class, blue-collar, impoverished background.” Far from being alienated from her subjects, they, too, felt like family to her.

“Every single last one of us are part of the social fabric of this country and the politics and the attitude that is happening,” she said. “It was important that even I go into a place where mass media may have brainwashed me to feel like I couldn’t go because of what I look like.”

“We need more human connection,” she continued. “It should be less about race, class and all this divisiveness, and it should be more about the human connection, the willing capacity to have empathy and listen to others.”

Patti Adams, whose husband is a union trustee, recalled hearing that Frazier would be coming to do the project soon after the Lordstown plant closing was announced just after Thanksgiving 2018.

“My husband has like five years left. His father retired from General Motors. His brother retired from General Motors. His father was on the E. board. His brother was on the E. board,” she said, referring to the union’s executive board. “Our son has two and a half years left of high school. Our daughter just graduated college. We have six years left to pay on the house. I work for a company that I work from home, have to be within 50 miles of an office. I couldn’t move.”

Frazier “captures people’s souls,” she said. “I looked her up — I research people. I’ve never seen a more beautiful picture than the one she took of my husband and my son.”

“The Last Cruze” is on at the Renaissance Society, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., through Dec. 1. Frazier has planned several dialogues until then. She will discuss the exhibition with geographer David Harvey on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Society. UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green, Treasurer Rick Smith and Detroit Local 600 historian Steve Wyatt will join her for a discussion on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. at Swift Hall, 1025 E. 58th St.

