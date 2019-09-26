Broncos advance to “City Cup Playoffs” with 2-1 victory over Lindbloom

By Joseph Phillips

Sports writer

For the first time in school history, the Kenwood Broncos boys soccer team advanced to the city playoffs after beating Lindbloom High School 2 – 1 at Kenwood Field on Wednesday night.

“(We made) the City Cup Playoffs,” said Coach Miguel Cedeno, celebrating the victory and the team’s first City Cup playoff appearance in school history. “The kids are young and are really coming together. It’s really exciting to see. It’s fun to watch them grow and compete.”

Cedeno said after the game that he was very impressed with his team’s overall growth. As he awaits the announcement for his team’s opponent in the first round of the playoffs, Cedeno sees potential in this group.

“(This team) is very diverse,” said Cedeno. “It makes it even more fun to coach. To see them come together from different countries and different cultures.”

With a roster made up of players from Africa, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Paris, Portugal and Sweden, Cedeno was impressed with how the group has bonded.

“On the South Side there aren’t many schools competing and advancing to the city playoffs,” Cedeno said.

Cedeno was also impressed with the play of Kenwood’s freshmen Stephon Wilson, who got the Broncos on the board with his second goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:35 remaining in the first half.

“Stephon, he is quite the player,” said Cedeno. “And he is only going to get better. This is his first year as a freshman.”

“I just want to say that this is not a one-man game,” said Wilson. “I personally don’t think I’m the best player on the team. I don’t have the most goals. I might have the most assist. But this is a team game. And this game was very important. And it just showed how good of a team we really are.”

In the second half with the game tied 1-1, Broncos forward Jalen Edwards scored the game-winning goal after a perfect assist from Ah-Tee, with 21:47 remaining in the game.

