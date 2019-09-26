Kenwood Academy Computer Science Teacher chosen as a fellow for first-ever equity fellowship

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Charity Freeman, a computer science teacher and Girls Who Code Club facilitator at Kenwood Academy, is a fellow for the first-ever equity fellowship from the Computer Science Teacher Association (CSTA). CSTA announced recipients of the fellowship on Sept. 18.

Ten educators from across the nation were accepted into CSTA’s equity fellowship. The year-long program seeks to develop “leadership in equitable teaching practices and advocacy.” Throughout the program, educators will be provided with development opportunities and together they will identify “opportunities to develop ongoing, peer-to-peer professional learning experiences focused on addressing issues of equity in computer science classrooms for all CSTA members.”

“I’m extraordinarily honored and humbled. Equity is an initiative that Chicago Public Schools has taken on recently, one that I know that we take seriously. It’s good to be able to address different issues of equity, specifically, as they pertain to thriving participation in computer science. That is an area that I am very passionate about,” said Freeman when asked how she felt about being accepted into the fellowship.

Freeman is from Concord, New Hampshire and received a Bachelor of Science in Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship and started to work in secondary education as a high school career advisor at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park. During her time as an advisor, she realized that she wanted to have more hands-on interaction with her students. After speaking to a coworker, she decided to become a teacher. She gained a license to become a business teacher and taught business technology classes at a high school outside of Chicago.

While applying for a job at Chicago Public School, the principal at Ogden International School of Chicago noticed that Freeman had experience teaching web design classes on her resume and hired her as a Computer Science teacher.

“I completely fell in love with teaching [Computer Science], to the point where I don’t teach business classes anymore. I am completely enthralled with what I do,” Freeman said.

Currently, Freeman is in her first year as a teacher at Kenwood Academy. She is teaching six sections of an introductory Computer Science course called “Exploring Computer Science.” Students will learn problem solving, web design, coding, programming languages like JavaScript and Python, data analysis and robotics. Her class is accessible to all students despite their knowledge of coding.

When it comes to issues of equity, Freeman is very interested in representation. The field of Computer Science is still predominantly white and male, she wants to prove to her students — who are predominantly students of color — that they are capable of being successful.

“We know that representation matters. It wasn’t until last year, my previous year of teaching, that I realized how much of an impact it has on our students that I’m teaching computer science as a woman of color,” said Freeman.

As a person in the industry, Freeman views her role as creating opportunities for People of Color and women to thrive. As a teacher she will continue to foster her students’ excitement about learning computer science and stimulating their interests.

“[Computer Science] for all means making computer science a democracy where any student can envision a programmer, coder or gamer and see themselves,” is a quote by Freeman that inspires her work and motivates her to continue to be a Computer Science Teacher.

s.smylie@hpherald.com