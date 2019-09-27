Broncos defeat Back of The Yards College Prep 19-6

By JOSEPH PHUILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos football team improved to 4-1 on the season after a 19-6 victory over Back of The Yards College Prep on Thursday night at Gately Stadium.

“I was very, very impressed with the defense,” said Sinque Turner, head coach of the Broncos. “They knew that they had to step their game up because we were playing with our back-up quarterback. I was very impressed with the defensive effort today.”

The Broncos defense held the Bobcats to 6 points, led by the play of linebacker Rickie Jones (9 tackles, 2 hurries and 1 sack) and defensive end Caleb George (a game-high 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for losses, and 3 hurries).

Thursday was George’s first game back off the injured list since injuring himself last season which forced him to sit out his junior year.

Coach Turner said he was glad to see George back on the field, and he is looking forward to seeing big plays out of him throughout the season.

The Broncos offense was led by the inspired play of back-up QB Lou Henson, who led the team to 19 points while replacing starting junior QB Kaleb Garner, who was injured in last week’s game against Steinmetz.

In the first half, Henson connected with wide receiver Dante Reynolds on a 30-yard pass play, moving the Broncos in scoring position at the 13-yard line. On the next play, running back Lavor Lindsey scored on a 13-yard run.

In the second half, the Broncos scored two more touchdowns to put the game out of reach. Henson threw a 25-yard TD pass to receiver Isaiah Smith, and running back Lewis Bond scored on a 13-yard run.

“Overall everybody did great,” said Daniel Berrera, first-year kicker of the Broncos. “They (played) their role. They did everything.”

Berrera, who also is the Broncos starting soccer goalie, kicked two extra points in the game.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

LB Rickie Jones, finished with 9 tackles, 2 hurries and 1 sack

DE Caleb George, finished with 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for losses, and 3 hurries.

hpherald@hpherald.com