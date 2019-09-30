A letter from Rep. Rush: The President is a threat to our democracy and must be impeached
To the constituents of the 1st Congressional District:
WASHINGTON — I have long supported the impeachment of the President for his racist rhetoric and clear contempt for the Constitution. The moment the President called neo-Nazis “very fine people” and failed to properly condemn a murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, I knew he was disturbingly unfit to be the commander-in-chief.
However, the most-recent actions taken by the President are not only a clear affront to our democratic ideals, but they present a unique and unprecedented threat to our nation’s security by the very person who is tasked with protecting it. Moreover, the President’s shameless admission of his wrongdoing suggests that he sees nothing wrong with his clearly criminal conduct, making the need to impeach increasingly urgent.
I understand that there is still some hesitation from those in Washington to call the President’s behavior for what it is: a criminal act that requires his immediate removal. We have read the Ukrainian memo, and we have seen the whistleblower’s complaint. The American people can call a spade a spade.
The President of the United States admitted to threatening to withhold military aid, which Congress appropriated to defend Ukraine from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
The President of the United States admitted to using that leverage to pressure a foreign actor to manufacture dirt on the President’s political opponent.
The President of the United States, along with his accessories before, during, and after the fact, did everything in his power to attempt to cover up his crime. He attempted to destroy evidence and abuse government systems and methods in order to further obscure his malfeasance.
And finally, after being rightfully exposed by a patriot who had everything to lose and nothing to gain, the President lobbed baseless attacks on twitter and through his cable network surrogates in order to gaslight the nation. He lashed out privately and publicly, going so far as to suggest that this career public servant was a spy and should be sentenced to death.
These are not exaggerations or embellishments. These are the facts, and they make it crystal clear that the President of the United States impeached himself by his own admission.
The President’s actions make the impeachable offenses of his predecessors look like child’s play. On the other hand, this President poses real and present danger to our national security.
The President’s behavior has long been at odds with what is required of a strong, functioning democracy, but we have reached the tipping point. Like a cancer that has begun to metastasize, the President must be removed before it is too late.
Rep. Bobby Rush
Rush has represented Illinois’ 1st District in Congress since 1993.
Mavis
September 30, 2019 @ 7:25 pm
Rush must have read different material than I have. I want two things to happen. I want the Democrats to either stop this BS or pursue the Clinton campaign with the same vigor. And I want career politicians like this moron, and plenty of Republicans as well, to stop and go away. In other words, Term Limits.
Kenneth B. Newman
September 30, 2019 @ 9:25 pm
Bobby Rush has seen better days…His radical days and his good work for the public is LONG gone….He’s done nothing for his community for the last few years, and should retire…
vvactor
October 1, 2019 @ 7:26 am
YOU are an abject and total LIAR. the president did NOT say Neo Nazis were fine people. READ THE TRANSCRIPT! he said the opposite. the people trying to kill Democracy are those like YOU!. here is the transcript!
One of the greatest examples of Fake News is the lie that on Charlottesville, the President said there were good people on the Nazis/White Nationalists side. He said just the opposite:
“you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name…..I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”
and
“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
vvactor
October 1, 2019 @ 7:27 am
https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/mark-simone/content/2019-08-04-the-biggest-lie-president-trump-didnt-call-neo-nazis-fine-people/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2019/03/21/trump_didnt_call_neo-nazis_fine_people_heres_proof_139815.html