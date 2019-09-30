Delving into killing of Harith Augustus
By AARON GETTINGER
Staff writer
On July 14, 2018, barber Harith Augustus was walking home from work on 71st Street in South Shore when Chicago Police Officer Megan Flemming noticed he was carrying a gun. An experienced Black policeman stopped him, and he showed him his gun owner’s identification.
As they spoke, Flemming and Officer Dillan Halley, both of whom were new to the force, came up from behind and grabbed Augustus. Flemming later said she was trying to handcuff him, which was improper. They never gave a verbal warning. The officers were performing an investigatory stop: Augustus was never under arrest.
Augustus fled into the street, away from the officers, and touched his holstered gun. Halley shot at him five times — four in quick bursts and another shot some two seconds afterwards — after a supposedly split-second decision. Augustus fell to the pavement, and an officer retrieved the gun from his body. He died holding his identification, his gun holstered at his hip.
A night of unrest followed in South Shore, but the Chicago Police, operating in the aftermath of the murder of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke, were quick to release Halley’s body camera footage. The controversy subsided.
The Invisible Institute — founded by investigative journalist Jamie Kalven, the Kenwood resident who broke news of the McDonald coverup — probed the killing with Forensic Architecture, the University of London-based research group.
What they found from digitally modeling the incident from several different videos taken from it was substantially more nuanced than was reported at the time. Their work is on display at the Chicago Architectural Biennial and the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., through Jan. 5.
“Overall with this Biennial, we’re taking a very expansive view of what architecture is,” said Artistic Director Yesomi Umolu. “I think they are quite interested in the practice that intervenes into architecture and the built environment and different ways of making space, which can be the work of an architect or the work of a planner or a social movement of an investigative journalist. For us, it seemed right that we invite these two entities to participate.”
“If you look at the Biennial as a whole, we’re really interested in interrogating urban conditions,” she said. “For us, it’s important to think about how questions race, representation, violence, policing affect our understanding of space in a city like Chicago.”
The videos of Augustus’ death on six screens tucked away upstairs at the Experimental Station contextualize the killing across timeframes, from years to milliseconds. Viewers see the killing in real time and are enveloped in its aftermath, from Flemming frantically trying to comfort Halley as Augustus lay dying to the protests that followed, which devolved into civil unrest and four arrests.
“What we hope that the project makes apparent to people is just how problematic the split-second frame is for understanding these events, because it excludes context and the earlier events that produce the split second,” Kalven said. “There’s a whole sequence of events that occur before that split-second moment, and I think the only way to look at this incident is that the police produced the split-second and killed this individual inside that moment.”
“The cumulative effect is to demonstrate that the killing of Harith Augustus was not the product of any criminal activity on his part but was the product of really aggressive and inept policing,” he continued. “If you take the police off the street that day — if they’re just not on 71st Street — nothing bad happens. The police brought the chaos, and the police created the situation, manufactured the ‘split-second,’ and then reacted inside it.”
Observers see what Halley saw because of his body camera, but the exhibition uses footage from a patrol car’s dashboard camera and street security cameras — released a year after the killing and after the police said all their relevant material had been given to the public — to animate the entire incident. We know what every person involved was doing by the fraction of the second.
Observers also see a computer simulation of the incident from Augustus’ perspective. He may have touched his gun — narration by Trina Reynolds-Tyler says he could have been holding it in place or grabbing it — but the simulation indicates he appeared to be trying to run away.
“People should think about who gets in trouble for having a gun and who doesn’t get in trouble for having a gun,” said Reynolds-Tyler, who works for the Invisible Institute and Black Youth Project 100, in an interview. “If Harith Augustus was a White man walking down the street with a holstered gun on him, the police wouldn’t say anything because we live in a city with concealed carry.”
“You don’t stop every person who has a car to check to see if they have a driver’s license,” she observed.
Chicago law licenses concealed carry of firearms, but not open carry.
The video of Augustus’ death is available online and on display at the Experimental Station on Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; visitors should check in first at Build Coffee.
While the videos of Augustus’ death are online and incorporated into the exhibition at Experimental Station, they are not included at the Biennial.
“We’re all awash in images from around the world of human rights disasters and crimes. I think there are really important questions around representation and questions for each of us about what the implications are of looking,” Kalven said. “What responsibilities do we incur when we know something through this kind of reporting or through images of this nature?”
“Right now, at this moment in neighborhoods like South Shore, Woodlawn Englewood, West Side neighborhoods, we as citizens have the power to address and change some of those things,” he said. “But if we don’t, it’s all-but-certain that there will be other equally tragic, equally wasteful incidents that occur in the future.”
If the McDonald case epitomized a departure from the norm in Chicago, Kalven said, the Augustus case represents the norm in police shooting cases. Reynolds-Tyler concurred.
“I think a lot of police officers, they become cops because they want to catch bad guys,” she said. “They’re waiting for that moment. That’s the issue with policing right there: we are dehumanizing people, we are making assumptions as to who they are — a lot of times based on what they look like.”
Gus
October 1, 2019 @ 12:49 pm
I agree that there was definitely a rush to violence by CPD rookies who should’ve deferred to the senior experienced officer. It’s like a driver’s ed instructor giving a lesson in a car with no brake on the passenger side–the rookies have guns and are trusted with real bullets despite having only weeks on the job. HOWEVER, at some point, we must recognize and remember that Harith broke the law. No CC permit means the gun must stay home–FOID card is not enough. That’s the law for black, white, green, yellow, purple or grey people. There’s a reason the threshold is higher to get a CC permit, and being able to get a FOID doesn’t mean you are automatically entrusted with the right to CC.
Now, we can get into a discussion into rates/percentages for African Americans applying for CC but get denied by the state police (who approve or disapprove CC permit applications), and whether or not a demonstrable racial disparity exists. We don’t know if Harith applied and was denied for “dubious” reasons, so we’ll table that discussion for another day. But there comes a point where my African-American people have to decide we are going to fully engage the social contract and hold ourselves accountable for following the laws as well as seeking protection from the laws retroactively after a loss of life happens.
Harith and his supporters can come up with hundreds of reasons why he felt he needed to carry a gun given that as a barber, he is usually paid in cash and walking around with a large amount of cash in a high crime area could be a recipe for disaster. But the law says his firearm must remain in his home, and he has to find another way to reduce the chances he gets robbed or assaulted–like thousands of other non-CC permit holders who live in South Shore do everyday.
As always happens with the expansion of a right, there are those who are not eligible or prohibited from exercising the expanded right who will engage in the conduct as if they are a legal participant believing they can blend in with others who lawfully can. As a result, we have nearly weekly shooting incidents on the highways running through the city whereas we didn’t have these shootings happening 5 years ago, 10 years ago. What changed? Concealed Carry. Once the gun was now free to leave the home, the police have to now operate under a presumption that a gun outside of the home may be a legally possessed firearm as opposed to in the past treating it as an immediate unlawful threat. This pause has created a new chapter in the textbook for reviewing police/citizen interactions where we now must consider whether the police had reasonable suspicion to believe that an armed individual AUTOMATICALLY is possessing his/her firearm without a CC permit, and even if the police are correct, how did they reach this conclusion at the exclusion of other factors, i.e. race.
This is exactly where we find the Harith shooting paradox. Why isn’t Harith given the presumption of being a valid CC permit holder? Why stop him at all? Maybe because of the gun violence plaguing the area, where just two days after Harith was killed, two people were shot a block away from here he was killed (https://chicago.suntimes.com/2018/7/16/18420070/man-woman-struck-by-stray-bullets-during-south-shore-shootout) Or when Betty Howard, a Chicago school teacher, lost her life just 4 years ago when a bullet struck her as she was working at her office as realtor (https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2014/05/30/special-ed-teacher-killed-by-stray-bullet-in-chatham/). Maybe the community should want the CPD to stop someone who looks like they are armed to make sure they’re not a threat to people like Ms. Howard, and if the gun is being carried legally, then checking it out should be a minor inconvenience in exchange for one’s “right” to walk around with an instrument of death of one’s hip. Unfortunately–maybe justifiably–many believe such an investigatory stop performed by CPD would not end there. But that’s yet another discussion.
As soon as Harith proffered a FOID card in lieu of a CC permit, there was probable cause to arrest him for unlawful use of a weapon. This arrest clearly could’ve been handled better by having the rookie officers stand down and allow the experienced officer to calmly explain to Harith that he first had to turn over his weapon for the duration of the investigative stop (per 430 ILCS 66/10 (h)) and then, with the weapon secure and Harith no longer a threat, arrest him. He broke the law, and unfortunately as a result, he’d never be able to have a gun period because the conviction would be a felony, but that is arguably a small price to pay versus losing his life because HE chose to stretch the law.