Charity races to close streets around U. of C. Sunday morning

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Streets around the University of Chicago campus will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the RBC Race for the Kids at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The 5K Run/Walk starts at the U. of C. Quad, heading east on 58th Street, south on Woodlawn Avenue, west on 59th Street until Cottage Grove Avenue before heading east on the Midway Plaisance until Stony Island Avenue. Then it will head north until 56th Street, turn south on Lake Park Avenue, then west on 57th Street and around the Harper Avenue roundabout before returning west on 57th to the Quad.

The Kids’ Mile race begins at 10 a.m. and ends at the Quad, turning left on University Avenue to 57th Street, before heading east on 57th until U-turning at Blackstone Avenue and back to the Cobb Gate, 1101 E. 57th St.

Organizers will reopen Woodlawn between 58th Street and the Midway by 9:15 a.m., the westbound Midway by 9:45 a.m. and Stony Island, 56th and Lake Park by 10 a.m.

More information is available at www.uchicagomedicine.org/comer-5k.

