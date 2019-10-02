3rd Obama summit to be in Chicago

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Obama Foundation will host its third-annual summit in Chicago on Oct. 28 and 29, with a theme of “Places Reveal Our Purpose.”

“We’re hosting the summit in our backyard, Chicago, the place the Obamas’ story began and the future home of the Obama Presidential Center and Museum,” said CEO David Simas in a statement. “By anchoring the summit in the power of place, the Foundation will uplift the idea that a person’s community shapes their purpose and guides them to do meaningful and impactful work.”

A spokeswoman confirmed that the event will be held on the near South Side, not in Hyde Park, where the Foundation has office at 5235 S. Harper Court.

The Foundation will include participants in a number of its worldwide programs and “highlight the growing network of leaders who are taking up the mantle of change to build the world they want to see,” the statement read.

