Bring advertising into the parks

To the Editor:

I hope that the CPD employees go on strike. As a member of five park advisory councils, I am VERY aware of the low pay that numerous CPD employees endure for many years, trying to become full time employees.

The CPD has for decades been using an out-of-date style of part-time workers, perhaps people who lived at home with their parents as teenagers and/or as 20 somethings. That formula has to go, and the CPD needs to use another way to pay their employees better wages.

One way is to bring advertising into parks, inside and outside of park buildings, with banners and electronic sign boards, in gyms, natatoriums, on fences of tennis courts, stadiums, some baseball and softball fields, and in other locations with high number of commuters, etc.

To those who don’t want advertising, would you rather have your taxes raised?

Kenneth Newman