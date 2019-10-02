Keep park true to Olmsted vision

To the Editor:

In a recent letter, it was claimed that Jackson Park’s designer, Frederick Law Olmsted, would not have been opposed to the OPC being located inside of the park. In fact, he would have opposed it, and pointed out that a 235-foot-tall, mid-rise building has no place inside of the park.

Olmsted did support concessions, open air spots where people could gather. But these were not the 20 acres that has been proposed for the OPC. Consider how much of the park is already given over to golf, to the Museum of Science and industry, to parking lots, and you start to realize, this is overpowering the park.

The Iowa building had a concession located there. There was another, across 57th Street, next to the MSI. They did not do enough business, and they were closed.

What is notable about Olmsted is he recognized the value of nature to city dwellers. Broad, dramatic expanses of lawn, of forest, of water. And trees – he laid out many areas of the park precisely because of the presence of old growth trees, areas like the Wooded Island. This provided a respite from the fair, and later, an important attribute of the park’s nature area.

How does this proposed mid-rise building interact with its environment? What will be the impact on migrating wildlife? I don’t think these issues have been considered.

Much has been written about the economic benefits the OPC will bring to the city. I absolutely agree, but would point out that those benefits will come, regardless of where you build it. Why not the 5600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, which is currently ‘unused’. This site also has potential for air-rights, over the adjacent RR tracks.

Olmsted laid out the Cornell Drive route, but it was Mayor Daley the elder who widened it, made it into six lanes of traffic. Olmsted specified 25-feet wide, for horse and carriage traffic.

I think we need to figure out a compromise. But don’t waste $200 million+ on road revisions that will only impede traffic. I’m also wondering how pedestrians and cyclists will now cross a high-speed Hayes Drive? Obviously, they will have to add underpasses, and that will add to the costs.

I think President Obama did a fantastic job, and we definitely want to build a presidential center for him. I would, nevertheless, ask him to move this to a site that is not so environmentally sensitive, and so important to all Chicagoans.

Ross Petersen