POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, three suspects approached a victim as he walked on the 5100 South block of Kimbark Avenue. As he tried to enter a residence, the offenders forced their way into the building and demanded property. The victim did not have anything on him, so they forced him to his apartment where they stole personal property, including a weapon, before fleeing in an unknown direction. The suspects are described as Black 16- to 18-year-olds, approximately 5-foot-9 to -11. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8:30, 40-year-old Aaron Shannon of the 5800 South block of Michigan Avenue allegedly pushed a victim to the ground and exposed himself before engaging in a sexual act on the 5300 South block of Lake Park Avenue. Shannon was taken into custody and charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and public indecency.

On Friday, Sept. 27, at 11:23 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect wanted by the Chicago Police at 5224 S. Lake Park Ave.

On Sept. 27 at 8:08 p.m., the UCPD arrested a suspect who deliberately smashed a window at the Mitchell Hospital, 5815 S. Maryland Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9:15 p.m., two unknown offenders followed a victim as he entered a building on the 5400 South block of Harper Avenue and demanded property. He complied, but the robbers struck him when he attempted to take his belongings back before they fled in an unknown direction. The robbers are described as Black 14- to 16-year-olds. The victim declined medical treatment and said he did not want to press charges. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 9:10 p.m., two suspects forcibly took property from a victim walking at 5419 S. Harper Ave. UCPD officers detained two suspects who were turned over to the Chicago Police, positively identified by the victim and arrested.

