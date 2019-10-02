State Constitution needs amending

To the Editor:

The elections for mayor and governor may be over, but the contest for wise governance is taking place each day.

Every special interest group but the taxpaying public is flexing its political muscles. Mayor Lightfoot faces an impossible-to-pay, billion-dollar debt for past due public employee pension benefits, and she has been greeted anew with opportunist threats of strikes by Chicago Park District employees, the Chicago Teachers Union, Police and Fire unions, and the unstoppable civil disorder of neighborhood drive-by shootings and brazen Loop crime. Her solution is looking for higher taxes.

Governor Pritzker dishes out goodies to all his closest supporters, and in exchange delivers endless higher state taxes on everything.

Illinois needs a clean slate and, to start, the Illinois Constitution needs amendment – to enable overdue reforms that the Illinois Supreme Court keeps striking down.

Public pensions have to be made subject to adjustment. Balanced budgets have to be made legally enforceable. Citizens have to have the right to challenge bad government decisions. Bankrupt local governmental entities need the power to declare bankruptcy.

Elected officials have to be committed to serving the public interest not how to get reelected. Or maybe it is time for the taxpayers to threaten to go on strike.

Herb Caplan

Protect Our Parks