Schools in Hyde Park are preparing for a teacher’s strike after CTU sets strike date

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Schools throughout Hyde Park are making preparations following Wednesday’s vote by the Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates that set Oct. 17 as the union’s strike date.

Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools (CPS), and Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a joint statement that doubled down on the city’s commitment to address overcrowding in schools, hire more nurses, social workers and case managers; but CPS also released the district’s contingency plan for students and parents if a strike happens.

“While we are doing everything in our power to reach a fair deal that prevents a strike, we are fully prepared for a work stoppage should one occur. In the event of a strike, all CPS school buildings will remain open during their normal school hours to ensure students have a safe and welcoming place to spend the day and warm meals to eat,” the statement said.

Principals and non-unionized staff will supervise students at schools around the city. Students will be served breakfast and lunch. After school activities will be canceled, including tutoring and Local School Council meetings. School transportation services will not be available to students. The district has set up a website (http://cps.edu/contingencyplan) for parents to use to find Safe Haven sites, community partners and schools to send their children during the strike.

All principals will be following this plan strictly. Principal Charlie Bright at Bret Harte Elementary School will welcome any student who comes to school and plans to have fun activities for them to do.

“The building will be open,” said Principal Charlie Bright at Bret Harte Elementary School. “The assistant principal and I will be here. Any students that come to the school we are going to welcome them. We will probably do a lot of activities for them in our auditorium. We will keep it fun.

“We don’t want our students to be stressed during this time. They could get emotional with our staff outside of the building protesting. We will try to make it as smooth as possible for them.”

Bright expects that he will have fewer than 10 students come to the building if a strike happens. “Most parents don’t want their children to cross a picket line,” he said. “I would imagine that most of our parents will support the teachers who are educating their children.”

If more than 10 students appear at Bret Harte during the strike, he will seek support from the Network Office. Other schools in the neighborhood are preparing their contingency plans as negotiations between the city and union continue during the days leading up to the strike date.

Bright, along with other principals in the neighborhood, hopes that an agreement will be reached. He said, “We’re hoping that both sides come to an agreement because I think both sides want the best for students in the long run. We want to do what’s best for them.”

If the teachers do strike, they will be joining 7,000 SEIU Local 73 members who represent special education classroom assistants, janitors and security officers in the CPS on the picket lines. The SEIU set the same strike date.

