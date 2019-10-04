The Shrine of Christ the King Church is moving into “Phase 2” of restoration

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

The Shrine of Christ the King Church, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., will begin its second phase of restoration, where all of the construction will take place inside of the building to get it ready for occupancy.

“The first phase was to get the roof on the building so that we can move on to phase two, which is getting it ready for occupancy. Like heating, cooling, fire protection, installing plumbing and electrical. All those things that you really don’t see once you come into a building — that’s what needs to be done in phase two,” said Jennifer Blackman, the managing director of Save the Shrine Coalition — a secular organization that donates to the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest.

On the morning of Oct. 7, 2015, a fire ravaged the church; the roof collapsed and most of the interior was destroyed. Since then, preservationists and community organizations joined together to fight for the church’s restoration and to end any plans for demolition.

Four years after the fire, the building has a roof and local organizations are looking forward to finishing the church’s restoration. Over the weekend, first-year students at U. of C. came to help with construction at the church for the annual Engage Chicago Through Service Day.

The Save the Shrine Coalition will continue to raise funds for the church and find ways to engage the community in the building’s restoration process.

“We’re excited about our total for this year, we think that we had a very successful year. We’re looking forward to this holiday season fundraising. We’re hoping that that’s going to be successful,” said Gabriel Piemonte of Save the Shrine.

On Oct. 19 and 20, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. the church will be a hard hat site on the Open House Chicago Tour, the city’s annual architecture festival put on by Chicago’s Architecture Center.

