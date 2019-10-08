8 sites in Hyde Park-Kenwood in this year’s Open House Chicago

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Eight different buildings in Hyde Park-Kenwood are included in the 2019 Open House Chicago. New this year are the University of Chicago Harris School’s Keller Center, the Hyde Park Historical Society and the U. of C. Divinity School’s Joseph Bond Chapel.

KAM Isaiah Israel, 5039 S. Greenwood Ave., will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20. It was constructed in 1924, inspired by Byzantine architecture and an ancient synagogue in Tiberias, Israel.

The United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 20. It was built in 1889, expanded in 1924 and features a painted ceiling and nature-inspired stained glass.

The Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. When opened in 1929, the neoclassical bank with Art Deco ornamentations was the largest outside of the Loop. The Hyde Park Herald’s offices are in Suite 920.

Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. Constructed in 1968, its modernist architecture interplays wth skylights and a garden.

Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. Constructed as a depot for a cable car loop built for the World Columbian Exhibition, the red brick building later became a restaurant and, in 1977, home to the Historical Society.

Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 1 p.m. to 4:30 on Oct. 20. Built in 1906, it has a one-of-a-kind sanctuary with dimensions equal in length and height and stained glass by Tiffany and Connick.

Bond Chapel, 1025 E. 58th St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. Connected to the Divinity School by a stone cloister, the Gothic revival chapel features Connick stained glass (1949) and the Betty J. Reneker Memorial Organ (1983), relocated from the Chicago Theological Seminary, 1407 E. 60th St.

The Keller Center, 1307 E. 60th St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. Housed in a former 1963 dormitory, an $80 million restoration yielded the Harris School’s new home since May, with a four-story atrium, wood paneling from emerald ash borer-felled trees and top-tier environmental certifications.

Over 350 sites will be open across the city, including the Shrine of Christ the King in Woodlawn, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20), and the Green Line Performing Arts Center in Washington Park, 329 E. Garfield Blvd. (noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20).

Access to all sites is free.

hpherald@hpherald.com