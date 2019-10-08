All bills filed or sponsored by Tarver, Buckner are now law after governor’s signature

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Hyde Park-Kenwood’s legislators in the Illinois House of Representatives had a successful freshman session, with all seven of the bills they filed or chief-sponsored becoming law over the summer.

Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th), who represents Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue and Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue, filed House Bill (HB) 3604 on Feb. 15. It provides that a vote to prohibit retail sales of alcohol in a precinct in a municipality of more than 200,000 inhabitants shall not apply to retail sales of alcohol by a specific private institution of learning or some affiliate. Pritzker signed it into law on July 26.

Tarver also was the House sponsor or co-sponsor of the following bills:

HB 3701 provides that the Department of Central Management Services is not required to verify the license of endorsement of applicants seeking Department of Juvenile Justice positions requiring licensure by the State Board of Education. If a minor in DJJ custody is criminally charged with an offense that could result in incarceration while on aftercare release, the DJJ commitment to the minor is suspended pending disposition of charges. Pritzker signed it into law on July 26.

Senate Bill (SB) 138, filed by South Side Sen. Jacqueline Y. Collins (D-16th), provides that, if a real estate offer is made by a tax-exempt entity for the purpose of reselling a mortgage or residential property to the mortgagor wth financinging provided by a community development institution, any limitation of ownership or occupancy of a residence by the mortgager cannot prevent a sale or transfer. Pritzker signed it into law on Aug. 16.

SB 1780, filed by Northwest Side Sen. Omar Aquino (D-2nd), creates a civil rights violation if a person engaging in a real estate transaction to refuse to engage with a person, alter terms, refuse to receive or fail to transmit an offer, refuse to negotiate, lie and say a property is unavailable and indicate any preference, limitation or discrimination based on the other party’s arrest history. Pritzker signed it into law on Aug. 23.

“It’s incredibly difficult for a person who has been incarcerated to rebuild their lives. They’ve paid their debt to society and yet they remain locked out of opportunities for jobs, school and even a place to live,” Tarver said in a statement this summer. “I’m looking forward to continuing my work to ease restrictions for professional licensing and to prevent landlords from denying to rent or sell property to an individual simply based on an arrest or a criminal record that’s been expunged or sealed.”

Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th), who was appointed to the House in January, succeeding Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, introduced or chief-sponsored the following three bills:

HB 3437 allows for the Department of Human Services (DHS) to issue developmental disability awareness decals for universal special license plates, with fees for the details. It created a fund to assist people with the fees associated with becoming a guardian for people with developmental disabilities. Pritzker signed it into law on Aug. 9.

HB 3584 provides that crime victims have the right to register with the Prisoner Review Board’s victim registry and submit a confidential victim-impact statement for consideration at parole or clemency hearings. Pritzker signed it into law on Aug. 9.

Senate Bill 1599, filed by South Side Sen. Elgie R. Sims, Jr., (D-17th) makes it unlawful for a person or entity that publishes a person’s criminal record for profit to fail to correct an error in such information under specific circumstances, providing that those provisions also apply to information dissemination and publication in a criminal history report. Pritzker signed it into law on Aug. 20.

In an interview earlier this summer, Buckner said he and Sims both had constituents lobby them about the issue.

“As I thought more about the folks who go through our legal process, and I thought about the fact that we are going to be expunging hundreds of thousands of records with the passing of the cannabis bill — we need to make sure that these third-party sites are keeping up with them,” he said. “I know a lot of employers who pay good money to these sites in order to use them do background checks for employment, and a simple snafu like that could leave somebody unemployable.”

The General Assembly will reconvene later this month for its veto session.

