CAPS UPDATE: Gun violence down 30% in September across 2nd police district

The Chicago Police report a 30% reduction in gun violence in September across the 2nd District, which covers Hyde Park-Kenwood, and robberies have declined 40%. Furthermore, arrests have slightly declined in Hyde Park.

At an Oct. 3 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting, officers reported 3 arrests, 95 traffic stops and 16 investigatory stops during the most recent reporting period, Sept. 5 through Oct. 2, in Beat 233, which covers Washington Park and the area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue. In the previous reporting period, Aug. 1 through Sept. 5, there were 10 arrests, 138 traffic stops and 38 investigatory stops.

Charges for the three arrests were battery, a warrant issuance and resisting or obstructing an officer.

In Beat 234, which covers the area bounded by Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and the lakefront, there were 10 arrests, 111 traffic stops and 15 investigatory stops over the most-recent reporting period. In the reporting period before that, police reported 11 arrests, 133 traffic stops and 15 investigatory stops.

There were three arrests for battery, two for the issuance of a warrant, two for trespassing, and one each for a DUI, possession of cannabis and retail theft.

In Beat 235, which covers the area roughly east of Cottage Grove Avenue between 55th and 61st streets, excluding Jackson Park, there were 11 arrests, 57 traffic stops and 6 investigatory stops over the last reporting period. In the reporting period before that, there were 11 arrests, 86 traffic stops and 17 investigatory stops.

There were two arrests each for battery, trespassing and the issuance of a warrant and one each for assault, criminal damage to property, driving without a license, dealing heroin and retail theft.

The next CAPS meeting for the beats covering Hyde Park will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive, at 6:30 p.m. The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222, which covers most of Kenwood, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.

The 2nd District is creating a Community Policing Strategic Plan and will hold a community conversation on the matter on Oct. 24 at the Oakwood Shores Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. More information is available through the 2nd District’s CAPS office, 312-747-5109.

There are plans for a “Halloween Haunted Hall” at the 2nd District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., on Oct. 31 for area children.

Officers announced a new CAPS meeting schedule for 2020. Beat 223 will be covered at the meeting for the other beats in the Washington Park neighborhood, while beats 234 and 235 will have their meeting at a location in Hyde Park to be determined on Nov. 7.

