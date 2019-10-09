POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Sept. 30 and Oct 6.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Sept. 30, at 3:02 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect wanted on a warrant from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 1361 E. 55th St.

On Sept. 30 at 11:30 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary on the 6200 South block of University Avenue. No one is in custody.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, at 9:20 p.m., four robbers took property from two people walking at 5525 S. Kenwood Ave. Shortly after a flash message went out, the UCPD located several suspects who matched the offenders’ descriptions. Four teenagers were positively identified and taken into custody.

