Chicago Children’s Choir giving birthday concert Sunday at First Unitarian Church

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Children’s Choir will celebrate its 63rd birthday with a Sunday, Oct. 13, concert at its founding location, the First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Founded in response to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement with a mission to reflect Chicago’s racial and economic diversity, over 50,000 youth have participated in the Chicago Children’s Choir since 1956 as a single choir has grown into a network of in- and after-school programs.

Four-fifths of youth in the choir are from low- to moderate-income homes. Over 4,000 students participate annually free of charge; all singers receive some kind of subsidy, and all high school seniors enrolled have graduated and been accepted to college.

The concert is free and begins at 10 a.m.

hpherald@hpherald.com