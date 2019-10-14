Hundreds mine literary treasures

By MARC MONAGHAN

Founded in 1952 the Hyde Park Used Book Sale celebrated its 13th year as a fundraiser for Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC) programs over Columbus Day weekend in the Hyde Park Shopping Center plaza.

Despite the early morning chill, dozens of professional book buyers lined up in front of the old Treasure Island storefront before the sale opened Saturday, reported former HPKCC board member Trish Morse.

“It’s that way every year,” she said as she recalled book buyers with ISBN (International Standard Book Number) scanners in hand waiting in line in previous years. One Milwaukee, Wisconsin used bookstore owner, who drove down just for the sale, told Morse, “It’s the best book sale anywhere.”

The weekend’s sunny weather brought University of Chicago students and area residents to the sale, including brothers Zachary and Maurice and their mother Vicki Wilson on Sunday.

What “I discovered here was … all these cool books … all these children books, all these grownup books,” said Zachary Wilson.

“And then, when I saw a Pokemon book, because I like Pokemon, I asked my brother if I could have it and he said yes.

“So, I said ‘thank you’ to him and then I started to read it.”

Books left over after the sale ends, mid-day Monday, are given to Chicago Public School teachers and non-profit organizations, including Discover Books, whose mission is “to divert books from landfills, help fund library sustainability and through our partners, provide meaningful solutions to the global problem of illiteracy.”

Profits from the sale, according to the HPKCC website, “enable the Conference to support schools, parks and neighborhood activities.” About 45,000 books were collected for the sale this year reported George Rumsey, former HPKCC president.

