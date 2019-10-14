South Side Pitch competition brings together good ideas, energy

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The atmosphere during a competition is usually tense; competitors are nervous and practicing their lines in the corner or a split second away from crying; family and friends in the audience are anxiously waiting for the show to start; and judges are wearing a stern expression that could intimidate even the most confident competitor.

However, that wasn’t the feeling at U. of C. Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship’s 6th annual South Side Pitch competition on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Six entrepreneurs were prepared to deliver three-minute pitches to four judges at the competition at Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1452 E. 53rd Street, 2nd Floor. From the audience — composed of family and friends of the competitors, small business owners and budding entrepreneurs — to the judges and competitors, there was good energy circulating throughout the room.

During the evening, pitches ranged from tear-jerking personal stories, remixes on old rap songs, finding solutions to a problem that impacts the city or creating a low-cost, environmentally friendly product to compete with established brands.

Sharlette Hanks of Coffee Pops was at the pitch competition to share her product which is a quick and healthy alternative for coffee lovers on the go. The competition was Hanks first event where she presented in front of people and she loved it.

“I want to look for another [pitch competition]. The adrenaline was amazing, and I just never experienced it because I always shied away from presenting in front of people. I believe that is what held back my business for a moment. I’m ready to go out there and show the world that I have this,” said Hanks.

Allison Weil, Senior Associate Investor at Hyde Park Venture Partners, enjoyed judging the competition.

“The pitches were really good. It was exciting to see so many entrepreneurs building in the community,” said Weil. “I hope [the judges] asked some good questions that brought their business just a little bit further along and a little bit closer to viable.”

At the end of the evening, three contestants were selected for prizes. In third place, High Schoolers Emmanuel Thompson and Judai Smith of Strength Together — a mental health app for youth that uses artificial intelligence to connect students with mental health professionals — won $2,000. In second place, Joshua Williams and Pattilyn Beals of Wash on Wheels, a full-service waterless car wash, won $4,000 and a one-year membership to Polsky Exchange. The first-place winners of the night were Slyvia Emuwa and Augustine Emuwa of Dinobi Detergent — a plant-based laundry detergent — won $5,000 and a one-year membership to Polsky Exchange.

“We had a lot of stiff competition. I’m happy that our product and our presentation did stick out. It’s been a great experience and I’m just happy that the energy in the room was great, the contestants were great, the judges were great, everything was great. I was a little nervous because this is a bigger space than what I’ve been in,” said Slyvia Emuwa.

The first-place winners told the Herald that they did not have concrete plans for the future, but they are looking forward to appreciating current customers and creating plans to reach future customers after winning the competition.

s.smylie@hpherald.com