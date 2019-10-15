King says City Council will vote on minimum wage increase proposal in November

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Ald. Sophia King (4th) had been hopeful that her ordinance to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2021 would be passed this month, but she confirmed Monday that the City Council would not vote on it.

“We’re still talking and in negotiations,” she said, adding that it will “definitely” come up for a vote in November.

“I think we’re a lot closer than we are further apart, and I think that’s a positive thing,” King said.

The proposal is co-sponsored by a majority of aldermen, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot supported a $15 minimum wage during the campaign.

While the city faces pending strikes by Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools employees, it is also budget season in Chicago. Lightfoot is scheduled to give her budget address on Oct. 23. Both King and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) are on the Committee on Budget and Government Operations.

herald@hpherald.com