A lazy ‘Luisa Miller’at Lyric Opera of Chicago

What: “Luisa Miller”

Where: Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker Dr.

When: Through Oct. 31

Tickets: Lyricopera.org

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

When “Luisa Miller” opened at Lyric Opera of Chicago on Saturday night it was the first time in 37 years Lyric has mounted the Verdi opera that marks the transition to his middle period. The singing was uneven, but at its best it was splendid, while the work from the pit, with Lyric’s future music director Enrique Mazzola conducting, was glorious. It was director Francesca Zambello’s direction and the staging that was inert and dull.

The opera is based on Friedrich von Schiller’s play “Kabale und Liebe” (“Intrigue and Love”) and tells the story of peasant girl Luisa and young nobleman Rodolfo, who fall in love much to the regret of their fathers. Count Walter, Rodolfo’s father, wants his son to marry a duchess for both financial and political reasons, and Walter’s retainer Wurm is happy to work against the young lovers because he wants Luisa for himself. Tragedy ensues.

Soprano Krassimira Stoyanova brings a pretty voice to the title character, although her intensity level at times is deeply subdued. Tenor Joseph Calleja had a difficult opening night, his voice cracking at one point and at other times lacking the passion one expects from this marvelous tenor. By the end of the opera, they both found the heart of the music and offered exciting accounts of the doomed lovers’ fears and affection.

The rest of the principals are stunning. Quinn Kelsey, who has been a Lyric favorite since his days in the Ryan Center, is marvelous as Miller, bringing paternal love to the fore. His voice is full of kindness in the first act, as he expresses his hopes for daughter Luisa as well as his trepidation.

Christian Van Horn displays remarkable agility and control as the evil Count Walter. He is an elegant and chilling villain.

Soloman Howard makes his Lyric Opera debut as the creepy Wurm, henchman to the count and would-be lover to Luisa. His rich, powerful bass was commanding and full of nasty threats.

Federica, Duchess of Ostheim, is sung with dignity and devotion by Alisa Kolosova. The Lyric Opera Chorus sings with their usual flair and clarity, bringing heft and beautiful sound to every choral section.

Having only recently been named as the successor to Andrew Davis as Lyric music director, Enrique Mazzola was given a huge cheer as he took his place in the pit. He presided over the orchestra with attention to detail and a thorough understanding of the grand sweep of the music. He had glorious elasticity and a firm command of pacing.

The biggest problem with this Luisa Miller is the laziness of the production. The minimalist set is a huge, rounded wall covered in a mutely expressed woodsy scene, which never changes, whether characters are indoors or out, in a rich person’s home or the modest digs of the Millers. What variation there is comes about from a huge bulletin board anachronistically suspended from a crane with a winch. It is used to display different paintings (a hunting scene, storm clouds, and other such cartoonish foreshadowing). The fact that they looked more like advertisements or billboards was reinforced by the obvious paneled pieces that joined together to form the pointless pictures. At one point, no relevant painting could be found, so a giant dryer lint trap was depicted.

The only other major stage dressing was a huge statue of a horse set high atop a plinth. It was rolled in with the duchess ridiculously perched upon it and left around to get stale for what seemed like hours and hours.

The singers are mostly left to their own devices on this huge, nearly empty stage, with little action forthcoming. It seems a notable discourtesy to the talented chorus to trot them out onto the stage to stand in blobs from time to time, when these talented singers have proven again and again that they are also talented actors. At one point, the women of the chorus have to sing behind the billboard. (What does it say about a director who thinks we should see the winch and not the women?) At another, the angry villagers are literally decked out with that sad cliché, pitchforks — with which they do nothing. Add to this lighting so harsh I had to close my eyes.

The costumes are similarly unimaginative, and it didn’t help Calleja that he was decked out like a colonel in the leprechaun guards. There were voluptuous red velvet costumes for the rich people, who at times froze in place (because the director thinks the wealthy are always “striking a pose”). They looked like the Tower of London’s Beefeaters in their fancy best. Why not just use actual cardboard cutouts if that’s all you are going to portray?

This opera is full of fascinating music and the high points are splendid. But don’t expect any joy from the staging.