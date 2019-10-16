Broncos defeat Michelle Clark

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood Broncos football team improved to 6-1 on the season, posting a 36-6 blowout over Michelle Clark High School on Saturday night.

“The defense played phenomenal,” said Sinque Turner, head coach of the Broncos. “We gave up less than 75 yards of total offense to Michelle Clark. “

Turner said he was very pleased with his team’s overall performance after the Broncos exploded for 36 unanswered points after falling behind 6-0 early in the first half.

Quarterback Kaleb Garner threw for 2 touchdowns and 140 yards as he led the team to its largest fourth quarter outburst of the season with 29 points.

Leading just 7-6 after three quarters, the Broncos broke loose in the final period. The first score of the quarter came on a rushing touchdown by running back Donald Dillon to give the Broncos a 14-6 lead.

The second score came on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Garner to wide receiver Dante Reynolds for his second of the game. A successful two-point conversion boosted the margin to 22-6.

Running back Lewis Bond added a 20-yard touchdown run. Bond led all running backs in rushing with 128 yards on 14 carries and one TD.

To finish the game’s scoring, corner back Miles Mooyoung returned his second interception of the game 84 yards for a TD.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Offense: RB Lewis Bond, Kenwood, 1 TD, 128 rushing yards

Defense: CB Miles Mooyoung, Kenwood, two interceptions.

