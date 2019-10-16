City Council passes Land Trust pilot program; Taylor goes along

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The City Council today enacted a Chicago Community Land Trust pilot program designed to expand to expand homeownership in gentrifying neighborhoods.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who was upset at the program’s quick passage while the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance that she and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) introduced in July languishes in the Housing Committee, did not object to the Land Trust ordinance, which passed by acclamation.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to protect my community, and I don’t want my personality to get in the way of doing my job for my community,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t going to go against my community. I only owe them.”

Taylor said she was unsure whether she would support the measure last week, when the Housing Committee passed it, saying she would have to listen to constituents before making a decision.

The Land Trust will receive $3 million from the city to acquire new properties in Woodlawn, East Garfield Park, Hermosa, Humboldt Park, Pilsen and Little Village. In return for property tax savings and up to $30,000 in home improvement grants, homeowners citywide can opt into a legal commitment to sell their homes at an affordable price when they decide to sell.

